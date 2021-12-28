Berry Data (BRY) Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $144,553.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.39 or 0.07892131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.53 or 1.00737500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

