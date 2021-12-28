BiFi Price Reaches $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and $107,418.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.34 or 0.00232305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00028546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.64 or 0.00521389 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00076241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

