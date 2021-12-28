Bird Construction Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
TSE BDT opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.
