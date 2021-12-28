Bird Construction Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$525.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$10.78.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

BDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.