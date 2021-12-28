bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 1.3% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.53 million and $517,498.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.52 or 0.07950583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,628.60 or 0.99847990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052032 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.