Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

BSM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. 258,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,890. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

