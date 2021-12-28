BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:FRA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.