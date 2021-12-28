BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 25.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

