bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In November 2021, bluebird successfully separated the oncology business into a separate independent entity to focus on the genetic disease business. It is making good progress with an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above for the treatment of transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is also a positive for the company. Yet, it recently suffered a setback when the FDA placed a clinical hold on eli-cel for treating cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and a partial hold on lovo-cel for treating sickle cell disease. Also, the winding down of European operations hurt the stock severely. Such setbacks do not bode well. Further, stiff competition in the target market is a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $10.94 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $766.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3,217.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

