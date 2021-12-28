BORA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81.76 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. BORA has a market capitalization of $862.12 million and $81.76 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (BORA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

