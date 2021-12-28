Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Down to $524.87

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $524.87, but opened at $509.87. Boston Beer shares last traded at $509.93, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $493.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

