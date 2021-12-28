Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Plans $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 134.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

