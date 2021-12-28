Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

