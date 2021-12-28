Brian Testo Sells 656,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$29,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592,801 shares in the company, valued at C$251,676.05.

Shares of GZD stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres; and 100% interests in Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,863 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

