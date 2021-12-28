Brian Testo Sells 656,000 Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Stock

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD) Director Brian Testo sold 656,000 shares of Grizzly Discoveries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$29,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592,801 shares in the company, valued at C$251,676.05.
Shares of GZD stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04. Grizzly Discoveries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile
