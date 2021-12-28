Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.46.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

