Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $33.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRMK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 1,141,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,203. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.