Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $33.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $122.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 443,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 263,616 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 131.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 391,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 222,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRMK traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 1,141,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,203. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

