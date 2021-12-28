Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Hits New 52-Week High at $185.12

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.12 and last traded at $185.04, with a volume of 2548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.48.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.