Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 118.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,435 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $24.80. 496,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,692. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

