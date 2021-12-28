Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $143.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $153.32 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $549.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $561.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $842.41 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.
BRP traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 177,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.