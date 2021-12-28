Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $143.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $153.32 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $549.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $561.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $842.41 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $862.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

BRP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

BRP traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 177,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.