Brokerages Anticipate Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Cenovus Energy posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

