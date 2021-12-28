Brokerages Anticipate Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14).

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.18. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $17.00.

In other Joby Aviation news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

