Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $413.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $393.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Koppers by 38.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after acquiring an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 40,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $669.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $39.44.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.