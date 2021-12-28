Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. 686,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $405,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 87,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 55,916 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

