Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.47). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.