Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.47). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

