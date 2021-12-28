Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.47). CTI BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.
CTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
