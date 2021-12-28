Brokerages Expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.64. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 539.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 206.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 244.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,171 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $139,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period.

Shares of DEN opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85. Denbury has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

