Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evergy.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. Evergy has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 192,238 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,786 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

