Brokerages Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $548.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

