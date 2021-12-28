Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $1,326,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,440 shares of company stock worth $14,031,169. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 526.76 and a beta of 0.37.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

