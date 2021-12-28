Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Price Target at C$252.92

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$252.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$199.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$217.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$229.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 92.92. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$183.00 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.80%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

