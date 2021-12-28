Brokerages Set Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) PT at $45.80

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBKDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

