Brokerages Set Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Price Target at $13.20

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock remained flat at $$3.12 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

