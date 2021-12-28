Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,030

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,030 ($40.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.41) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($55.11) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,572 ($48.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £32.96 billion and a PE ratio of 44.26. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,674 ($49.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,422.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,180.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.