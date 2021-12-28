Brokerages Set IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Price Target at $238.82

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.82.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $235.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.73. IDEX has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in IDEX by 25.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

