Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Price Target at C$12.60

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 target price (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

TSE:MEG opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.47.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

