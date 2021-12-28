Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 681.25

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.16).

MGGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.96), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($527,774.49).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 739 ($9.93) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 741.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 664.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 383.10 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.