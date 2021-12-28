Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Target Price at GBX 681.25

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.16).
MGGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.96), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($527,774.49).
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
