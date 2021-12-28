Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Target Price at $24.00

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.