Brokerages Set Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) PT at $54.00

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 759,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,623. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 2.39.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

