Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $26.64

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TS shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 123.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tenaris by 952.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 14.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

