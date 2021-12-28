Brokerages Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $69.89

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.89.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $2,720,385 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 123,184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 452,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 118,039 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

