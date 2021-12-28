Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target at $4.20

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

