Brokerages Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price at $34.82

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYGVF. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $15.35 on Friday. Voyager Digital has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

