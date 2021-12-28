Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE BDIV traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.78. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$22.86.

