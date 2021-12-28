Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report sales of $654.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $648.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.64 million. Brookdale Senior Living reported sales of $852.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 233,852 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

BKD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.