Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,711 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 36,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 677.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $184.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

