Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,355 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,916 shares of company stock worth $133,807,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $253.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

