Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $362.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.38. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

