Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Dominion Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

