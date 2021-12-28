Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

AMD opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

