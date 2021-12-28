Brookstone Capital Management Sells 42,481 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,481 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

