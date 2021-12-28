Brookstone Capital Management Sells 5,656 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

