BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BRP has decreased its dividend payment by 54.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BRP has a payout ratio of 5.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

DOOO opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

