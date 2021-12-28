Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $674,764,000 after buying an additional 431,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,740. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.